Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.28 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

