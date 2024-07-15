Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Cut by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $80.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,711,301. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

