Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Cut by Zacks Research

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for General Mills in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.03 on Monday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

