Wedbush Comments on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,030.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $30.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $898.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $968.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $878.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.