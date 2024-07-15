Capital One Financial Weighs in on Snowflake Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Snowflake in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Snowflake’s current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

SNOW opened at $135.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average is $169.02. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

