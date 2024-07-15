Brokers Issue Forecasts for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $145.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.97. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.14.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $75,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

