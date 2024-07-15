Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

