Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northern Technologies International Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Technologies International in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

