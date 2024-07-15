Zacks Research Weighs in on NIKE, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91. NIKE has a 12 month low of $71.67 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

