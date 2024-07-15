Reviewing Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SS&C Technologies and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67 Adobe 2 7 21 0 2.63

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $70.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.49%. Adobe has a consensus price target of $603.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.92%. Given Adobe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Adobe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.50 billion 2.94 $607.10 million $2.51 26.02 Adobe $20.43 billion 12.13 $5.43 billion $11.13 50.23

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than SS&C Technologies. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 11.46% 17.10% 6.41% Adobe 24.86% 40.67% 21.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adobe beats SS&C Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, CRM Solutions, Advent Managed Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, automation solutions, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, risk, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services that includes consulting and implementation services consisting of initial system installation, conversion of historical data, and ongoing training and support, as well as product support services. It operates in the United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, and communicators. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. It also provides consulting, technical support, and learning services. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

