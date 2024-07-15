Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of CGX opened at C$8.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.99. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$538.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

