Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cineplex
Cineplex Trading Down 0.2 %
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current year.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.