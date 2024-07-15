Brokerages Set Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD) PT at C$11.25

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
