Analysts Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $123.20

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $121.08 on Friday. Kirby has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,633 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 201.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 6.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 343.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

