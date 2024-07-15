Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives $1.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.79.
DFLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
NASDAQ DFLI opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.78. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
