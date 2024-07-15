Analysts Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target at $142.67

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

TRNS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Transcat by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Transcat by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $129.58 on Friday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Transcat had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

