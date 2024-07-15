Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) PT at $25.83

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRMW stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

