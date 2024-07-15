Comparing Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -7,480.35% -204.20% -165.00% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, meaning that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $270,000.00 15.43 -$10.51 million N/A N/A Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Versus Systems and Benchmark Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Benchmark Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Versus Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Versus Systems and Benchmark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Versus Systems



Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Benchmark Energy



Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

