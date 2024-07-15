Analyzing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) & American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) and American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and American Healthcare REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $3.22 billion 4.77 -$201.00 million $1.16 106.47 American Healthcare REIT $1.91 billion 1.10 -$71.47 million N/A N/A

American Healthcare REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sun Communities.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 5 5 0 2.50 American Healthcare REIT 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Communities and American Healthcare REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sun Communities currently has a consensus price target of $134.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. American Healthcare REIT has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Sun Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than American Healthcare REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and American Healthcare REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 4.46% 1.87% 0.84% American Healthcare REIT -2.77% -3.26% -1.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Sun Communities pays out 324.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Sun Communities beats American Healthcare REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.