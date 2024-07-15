Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.19. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.65%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after buying an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after buying an additional 3,132,971 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after buying an additional 900,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $16,341,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

