Contrasting Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gravity and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 6 4 0 2.40

Bilibili has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Gravity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 16.96% 46.65% 36.71% Bilibili -21.41% -26.46% -12.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Gravity and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.9% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $555.74 million 1.00 $105.61 million $13.23 6.05 Bilibili $23.12 billion 0.30 -$679.21 million ($1.67) -10.01

Gravity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gravity has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gravity beats Bilibili on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

