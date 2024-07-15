Financial Contrast: Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) vs. Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and Disco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $26.02 billion 1.20 $1.76 billion $0.50 33.00 Disco $2.13 billion 20.18 $581.02 million $0.54 73.48

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Disco. Fujitsu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Disco pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fujitsu pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Disco pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fujitsu is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Fujitsu and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 6.78% 13.97% 7.70% Disco 27.32% 24.30% 17.99%

Risk & Volatility

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fujitsu and Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A Disco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Disco beats Fujitsu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment. In addition, it is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, the company leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. Additionally, it manufactures precision diamond abrasive tools, as well as offers chargeable processing services. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

