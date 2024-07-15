Financial Review: Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) versus Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corpay and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.79 billion 5.31 $981.89 million $13.44 21.32 Fiverr International $366.94 million 2.48 $3.68 million $0.22 106.82

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Corpay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.29% 36.97% 7.72% Fiverr International 2.38% 4.87% 1.63%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Corpay and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Corpay has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corpay and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 1 2 8 0 2.64 Fiverr International 0 4 7 0 2.64

Corpay currently has a consensus target price of $334.36, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $33.09, indicating a potential upside of 40.81%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Corpay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Corpay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corpay beats Fiverr International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

