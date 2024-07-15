Equifax (EFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equifax stock opened at $257.97 on Monday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.47.

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

