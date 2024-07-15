RLI (RLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. RLI has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average is $142.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. Compass Point raised their price objective on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

