Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

BOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.