SmartFinancial (SMBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Read Our Latest Report on SMBK

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.