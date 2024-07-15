KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KREF opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

