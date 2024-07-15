Liberty Energy (LBRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

