Triumph Financial (TFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, analysts expect Triumph Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $88.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock worth $2,341,337 in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFIN. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

