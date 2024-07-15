Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

CDNS opened at $315.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.95. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,634 shares of company stock worth $14,515,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.