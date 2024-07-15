Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.42.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,831 shares of company stock worth $9,261,951. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,404,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.9 %

ADSK opened at $253.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.