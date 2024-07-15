The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.89.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,190,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $211.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

