Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

