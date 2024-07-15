Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $17.18.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.6638 dividend. This is a positive change from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.