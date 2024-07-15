Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,425,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 5,210,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,179.1 days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Up 16.0 %
ZHAOF opened at $1.70 on Monday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
