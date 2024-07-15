Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Worldline Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Worldline has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $20.08.
Worldline Company Profile
