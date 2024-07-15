Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Rises By 20.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Vossloh Price Performance

VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Monday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

