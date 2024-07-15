Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in June

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at 11.76 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of 10.37 and a 1 year high of 13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.51.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6448 per share. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

