Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,646,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 1,958,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Yamada Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Monday. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

