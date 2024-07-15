Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,646,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 1,958,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Yamada Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Monday. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.
Yamada Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamada
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.