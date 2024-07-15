Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of BTDR opened at $10.57 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 565,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.