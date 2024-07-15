Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MA. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.57.

MA opened at $440.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.74. The company has a market capitalization of $409.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

