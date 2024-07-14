Hilltop National Bank Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $265.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.82 and a 200-day moving average of $274.01.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

