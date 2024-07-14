Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 125,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 91,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

