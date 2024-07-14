The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,529,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after buying an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after buying an additional 317,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,583,000 after buying an additional 284,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI opened at $334.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

