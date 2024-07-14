PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after acquiring an additional 643,044 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 273,734 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 474,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after buying an additional 167,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 156,982 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP opened at $103.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.