PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after acquiring an additional 643,044 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 273,734 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 474,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after buying an additional 167,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 156,982 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
SPGP opened at $103.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
