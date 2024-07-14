Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.52 and its 200 day moving average is $352.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

