Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $16.25 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 290.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE:WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.