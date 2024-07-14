Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.08 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001426 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $113.51 million and $2.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,748.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.15 or 0.00614498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00116634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.00262782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00040740 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00068027 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.