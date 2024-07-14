Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,331 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,628,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $32.72 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

