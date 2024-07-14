Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.